Two minors held for opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations
Crime Branch unit 3 of the Pune police arrested two minors for allegedly opening fire during Dahi Handi celebrations at Ganesh Colony in Hingne Khurd on August 19.
Shubham Jayraj More (23), a resident of Sinhagad road was injured, when a group of 7-10 persons assaulted him with weapons, in which two minors open fired at him, due to previous enmity during Dahi Handi celebrations.
Both minors are 17- year-old school dropouts and were held on Thursday from Wadgaon bridge. The police received a tip-off and arrested them.
Anita More senior police inspector said, “We have arrested one minor who actually fired two rounds of bullets at Sinhgaad road during Dahi Handi celebrations. However, involvement of other minor in this case is under investigation.’’
As per police, the minor is a habitual offender and has 10 cases registered, of which six are of attempted murder.
Earlier, the police had arrested on record criminal Chetan Dhebe and his nine accomplices on August 21, in this case.
Sinhagad road police have registered a case of attempt to murder, rioting, assault, causing grievous hurt and other charges . Police have also recovered one pistol from them worth ₹30,000
Ludhiana | Industrialists dejected over cancellation of textile park project near Mattewara forest
Raising concerns over scrapping of textile parks near Mattewara forest and September 2023 deadline to shift the industry situated in mixed land-use areas, different industrial associations conducted a meeting with housing and urban development minister Aman Arora during his visit to the city on Wednesday evening at a restaurant on Hambran road.
Woman FTII student found dead in hostel room, cops suspect suicide
A 25-year-old student of the screen and acting course at the Film and Television Institute in Pune was found dead in her hostel room on Thursday, police officials said. According to officials from Deccan police station, the incident came to light at around 4:30 pm after students informed the institute. On receiving an intimation from the FTII authorities, a team from Deccan police station reached the campus.
MNGL pipeline ruptured as tree falls in Bibvewadi, triggers leak
A disaster was averted in the early hours of Thursday when a gigantic Gulmohar tree fell to the ground, puncturing a Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited pipeline and causing gas to seep into a water pipeline located near Bibvewadi area. Fortunately, no injury was reported. According to the fire brigade department, they received a call at around 6.51 am on Thursday immediately after which, a team of four firemen rushed to the spot.
Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies
A 50-year-old man died after Anil Kambale (50) fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials. The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50). According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.
NCR celebrates National Sports Day with fanfare
On the occasion of National Sports Day, outstanding players of North Central Railway were felicitated by NCR general manager. Several sports events were also organised at NCR headquarters. In this sequence, players and coaches of NCR, who have performed outstandingly well during the last one year, were honoured in a programme organised at NCR headquarters, informed chief public relations officer of NCR Shivam Sharma on Thursday.
