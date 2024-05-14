Two months after inauguration, flyers wait for new terminal bldg. ops to begin

More than two months after the new terminal building of Pune airport was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through video conferencing, it is still not operational and the Airport Authority of India (AAI) Pune is now planning to develop the old terminal building of the airport as well. Meanwhile, frequent flyers are demanding that operations of the new terminal building be started as soon as possible. On an average, 16 flights of both ‘Air India’ and ‘Air India Express’ arrive at and depart from Pune airport every day. (HT PHOTO)

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BICAS) recently cleared the new terminal. Thereafter, testing of some aircraft for the new terminal has also started. On an average, 16 flights of both ‘Air India’ and ‘Air India Express’ arrive at and depart from Pune airport every day. Therefore, a total of 32 aircraft will be transported initially from the new terminal building.

Meanwhile, the redevelopment of the old terminal building will begin in June and a budget of ₹25 crore is being allocated for the same by the AAI. Accordingly, the circulating area at the arrival gate of the old terminal building will be converted into an additional departure area. Whereas the first floor of the old terminal building will be converted into the new security hold area. An additional 16 new check-in counters will be added to the old terminal building along with five baggage scanning machines.

“We had given the proposal for redevelopment and its budget allocation of ₹25 crore has been sanctioned. The actual work of redevelopment will start by June and most probably, operations of the new terminal will also start accordingly,” said Santosh Dhoke, Pune airport director.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal building of Pune airport on March 10 through video conferencing. Passenger traffic was estimated to start from the new terminal in the first week of May. “The new terminal building at Pune airport was inaugurated two months ago and is still not operational. Currently, summer vacations are going on and there is a heavy rush of passengers travelling from Pune airport to all parts of the country. Our demand is that the new terminal building operations be started immediately,” said Ankita Jani, a regular flyer.