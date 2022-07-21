Two MPSC aspirants held for duping four BJP MLAs
A man and woman in their mid-20s have been arrested for allegedly duping a Bharatiya Janata Party legislator by seeking money claiming a kin was unwell, a Pune police official said on Thursday.
Mukesh Rathod - who hails from a poor farmer family in Buldhana district, and Sunita Kalyani Kshirsagar - his friend and aide who hails from Aurangabad; were arrested from Aurangabad on Wednesday even as they were preparing for the police sub-inspector (PSI) and other exams conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC).
The accused were arrested for allegedly duping four women legislators namely, BJP MLA Madhuri Misal, Devyani Pharande, Shweta Mahale and Meghana Bordikar of ₹3,400 each.
Deputy commissioner of police (zone 5), Namrata Patil, said, “After the complaint was registered, we formed our team and through the telephonic tracing system, we nabbed both the accused from Aurangabad.”
According to Patil, both Rathod and Kshirsagar are well educated but from poor backgrounds and hence, required money to fulfil their daily needs such as mess fees, room rent etc. Rathod has completed his BA in English while Kshirsagar has a BSc, and both have been preparing for various competitive exams since the past two years. Rathod secured good marks in the recently held police exam. The duo became friends at a private coaching class.
Rathod had once interacted with Misal and knew that she helped poor people in case of emergencies. He planned to cheat Misal and three other legislators, thinking that no one would question his integrity if it concerned a small amount. On July 12, Rathod called Misal and told her that his mother had been hospitalised and that he needed financial help. Misal transferred the money via a UPI number registered on Kshirsagar’s name. Thereafter, Rathod called the other three MLAs including Pharande from the Nashik central constituency under Nashik district; Mahale from Chikhali in Buldhana; and Bordikar from the Jintur assembly constituency in Parbhani district and similarly requested financial help by giving the same excuse as he did to Misal.
Currently, investigation is underway to determine whether any other MLA has been defrauded by the duo. Bibwewadi police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act, and will produce the accused in court.
-
Delay in CBSE results keeps students on tenterhooks
With the Central Board of Secondary Education yet to declare the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, Class 11 students waiting to switch streams on the basis of their board scores and Class 12 students who have secured admissions to foreign universities are stuck in a limbo. This year, the results are being delayed despite Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan stating last week that there will be no delay.
-
Delhi to Meerut in 37 minutes, RRTS trial runs in October
The National Capital Region Transport Corporation will start a trial run on the 17km-long priority corridor of the Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System between Sahibabad and Duhai in October this year, said NCRTC Vinay Kumar Singh, adding that once the entire corridor is complete, trains will be able to cover the distance between Delhi and Meerut in 37 minutes.
-
Pune Metro funding agency may invest in PCMC-Nigdi extension
Pune metro's funding agency- Agency Francaise de Development (AFD) visited Pune on Thursday to inspect the work. The statement issued by Maha Metro stated, “AFD France has funded the reach 3 viaduct, traction and auxiliary power supply, signalling, telecom, lifts and escalators, environment control system, tunnel ventilation system and rails for the project. AFD has funded ₹1,669 crore for Pune metro.”
-
Mahakumbh-2025: Prayagraj Jn set to get ₹859-cr facelift, amenities’ fillip
The Prayagraj Junction station of the Prayagraj division of North Central Railways is all set to get a new look and an increase in amenities before the commencement of Mahakumbh-2025. The station will be redeveloped at a cost of Rs 859 crore. The junction will not only be remodelled but even passenger amenities will be bought on par with international railway stations or airports, NCR officials said.
-
Fake doctor booked for duping patients in Narayangaon
The Pune rural police on Thursday booked a fake doctor from Narayangaon area of Jannur in Pune district. The case was lodged at the Narayangaon police station after a complaint was filed by the district health officials against a person who was allegedly running a clinic in Narayangaon area and was prescribing allopathic medicines to the patients, said officials.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics