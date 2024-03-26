Two patients critical after wrong blood transfusion at Aundh hospital

Officials at Aundh District Hospital (ADH), Pune have ordered a probe into two separate cases of patients whose condition deteriorated after being transfused with the wrong blood group during treatment in the hospital, said the officials. Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, the nurses have been asked to stop work immediately and a committee of three members have been appointed to conduct a probe in this regard. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

ADH officials informed family members of Dattu Sonaji Sonawane (58), and Dagdu Sonawane (73) have lodged a complaint with the Sangvi Police Station and ADH administration seeking action against the nurse and hospital staff for wrong blood group transfusion. The incident happened on Saturday, March 23 at around 3.20 pm. Following the transfusion, the condition of both the patients deteriorated. Both patients have been shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are under observation.

Sonawane was admitted to the hospital on March 19. He complained of breathlessness, a bloated stomach and swelling of limbs. He was supposed to be discharged on Sunday, March 24. The treating doctor on Saturday suggested a blood transfusion for Sonawane. Another patient Kamble was admitted to the same ward number- 204 of ADH on March 20 for weakness and flu. He was also prescribed a blood transfusion on Saturday.

As per the family members, Sonawane required blood from the ‘A positive’ group and was given ‘B positive’ blood and Kamble required blood from the ‘B positive’ group and was given ‘A positive’ blood. The Nurse on duty was on a phone call during the transfusion and allegedly administered the wrong blood type, the family members claimed. Following the incident, BJP MLA, Ashwini Jagtap also visited the hospital on Sunday, March 24 and met the patient’s relatives and hospital officials and demanded stern action.

Amol Kamble, son of the patient, said, “During the blood transfusion the nurse took the wrong blood bag. She was on a phone call during the blood transfusion. This was found when I read the patients’ names labelled on the blood bags. The doctor and staff were immediately alerted, and a complaint was made to the ADH administration.”

Vijay Sonwane, son of patient Sonawane, said when the relatives of the other patients were informed about the incident, they lodged a complaint with Sangvi Police.

“The condition of the patient has deteriorated after the wrong blood group transfusion. Someone has to take responsibility for the unacceptable gross negligence,” he said.

Dr Nagnath Yempalay, district civil surgeon and head of ADH, said, the nurses have been asked to stop work immediately and a committee of three members have been appointed to conduct a probe in this regard.

“The committee has been directed to submit the report in two days. Stern action will be taken against the respective staff found at fault,” he said.