Two PCMC-run hospitals get accreditation for PG diploma courses

ByVicky Pathare
Oct 12, 2023 06:28 AM IST

These courses, offered in accredited hospitals across the country, are equivalent to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes run by the National Medical Commission

In a significant achievement, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) run New Thergaon Hospital and New Bhosari Hospital have secured accreditation from the National Board of Examinations, New Delhi for postgraduate diploma courses.

To qualify for the accreditation, hospitals must meet rigorous criteria, including a robust infrastructure, qualified teaching faculty, consultants, and comprehensive supportive services such as pathology labs and CT-MRI centres. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

These courses, offered in accredited hospitals across the country, are equivalent to Doctor of Medicine (MD) and Master of Surgery (MS) programmes run by the National Medical Commission.

New Thergaon Hospital has secured four seats each in obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, and anaesthesia, while New Bhosari Hospital has gained two seats in obstetrics and gynaecology. This achievement brings PCMC’s total tally of accredited PG diploma seats to 14.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of PCMC, said, “It’s worth mentioning that these PCMC hospitals are among the select few nationwide to receive such accreditation, marking a significant milestone in their commitment to medical education and healthcare excellence.”

To qualify for the accreditation, hospitals must meet rigorous criteria, including a robust infrastructure, qualified teaching faculty, consultants, and comprehensive supportive services such as pathology labs and CT-MRI centres. Hospitals are required to have at least one year of clinical operation before applying for accreditation.

Once the application is submitted and mandatory inspection fees are paid, NBEMS appoints independent assessors to evaluate the hospital’s infrastructure, operating theatres, and diagnostic services. The assessment also considers factors like caseload, case mix, and the number of surgeries to ensure that NBEMS diploma courses provide the highest quality clinical knowledge, said PCMC officials.

