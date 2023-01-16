Home / Cities / Pune News / Two policemen seriously injured due to nylon manja in Pune

Two policemen seriously injured due to nylon manja in Pune


Updated on Jan 16, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Two police personnel, Mahesh Pawar and Sunil Gawali from Shivajinagar police headquarters were injured

On Sunday, two police personnel were seriously injured due to nylon manja. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByShrinivas Deshpande

While kite flying on Makar Sankrati is a time to rejoice for many, it is also a nightmare as the banned nylon manja is still in use. On Sunday, two police personnel were seriously injured due to nylon manja.

Two police personnel, Mahesh Pawar and Sunil Gawali from Shivajinagar police headquarters were injured.

On Sunday at 6pm, Pawar was riding a two-wheeler and Gawli was sitting pillion. They were on their way home and were at on Shankar Maharaj Bridge on Pune-Satara road after completing their shift. While riding, a kite string (nylon manja) came in the way injuring Pawar on the neck, due to which he lost control of the bike. Gawli sustained injuries to his hand, said police.

Locals informed the police officials that the manja was nearly invisible and was hanging across the road and hence it caused a cut on the neck of the motorcyclist. When pillion rider tried to untangle the manja at that time his fingers were injured.

