Two suspects involved in chain snatching arrested, ornaments worth 4.22L seized

Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrested two individuals on Saturday for allegedly preying on women at bus stops in the Bhosari area. The arrests follow a string of thefts targeting unsuspecting female commuters. The accused are identified as Mohan Ganesh Jadhav (32) and Shivraj Arjun Wadekar (25), both from Mundhwa. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On Saturday, considering frequent chain snatching incidents in the Bhosari area, a team of police conducted patrolling in a crowded area. At that time, police spotted two suspects standing at PMT Chowk at Bhosari. Police intercepted them and during their search police found stolen golden ornaments. When the police asked them about the same, they failed to provide satisfactory answers.

Police arrested the duo and recovered 72 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹4.22 lakh.

According to police, the culprits allegedly specialised in targeting women waiting at bus stops, exploiting moments of vulnerability to carry out their illicit activities.