Two Ved Bhavan students drown in Indrayani river 

Two students from Veda Pathashala (Vedic Institute) drowned to death in the Indrayani River at Moshi in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Monday, officials said. The incident was reported at around 8:15 am near Tapkir Wasti in Moshi. The search for another individual is going on, however, due to low visibility search operation was halted during the evening and will resume on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)

Immediately after the accident, the fire brigade department of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), the disaster management department and teams of NDRF initiated a search operation and recovered two dead bodies. The search for another individual is going on, however, due to low visibility search operation was halted during the evening and will resume on Tuesday.

The deceased have been identified as Jay Omprakash Dayama 19, from Vani in Nashik and Omkar Shri Krishna Pathak 16, from Parali Vaijanath in Beed district. However, the search for Pranav Ramakant Potdar is going on, said officials.

According to the police, on Monday early morning, five teachers along with 71 students of Vedshree Tapovan went to perform Shravani and Indrayani River pooja. Four to five students lost their balance in the river water and started drowning. Assistant Police Inspector Kiran Pathare from MIDC Bhosari Police Station said, “Jay Dayama initially started drowning. Other students went to save him but due to high water levels, they could not keep their balance either. Somehow two were saved but two of them drowned due to strong water streams.’’

Pathare said Dayama was rushed to the Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital where he died during the medical treatment.

Mahesh Nande Guruji from Vedshree Tapovan, said, “Shravani is an annual puja performed during the month of Shravan. Like every year, this year too, our Guruji along with students went to perform puja. But due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night, the water level of the Indrayani River had increased due to which the mishap occurred.’’

He further added, that due to big pits in the riverbed, one of the students started drowning. “Others rushed to save him, but they were trapped in deep water currents,” Nande said.

Police said most of the students are from Marathwada and they have informed their parents about the incident. Later in the evening, dead bodies were sent for post-mortem procedure. A case of accidental death has been registered at Bhosari MIDC police station on Monday.