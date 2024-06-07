Two with criminal history booked by Sahakarnagar police

The Sahakarnagar police have booked two persons with criminal backgrounds for dancing outside the police station premises on June 5. A victory procession was being organised and a high-decibel speaker was set up near the Sahakarnagar police station where both Dodya and Rishi were dancing to the tunes of songs meant to glorify crime and criminals. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused identified as Ganesh alias Dodya Anant Kathwate and Rishikesh alias Rishi Raju Shinde, residents of Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar, Aranyeshwar, have been detained by police.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

According to the police, celebrations were underway in the city following the victory of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Muralidhar Mohol. A victory procession was being organised and a high-decibel speaker was set up near the Sahakarnagar police station where both Dodya and Rishi were dancing to the tunes of songs meant to glorify crime and criminals.

These accused were recently let off on bail from the Yerawada Central Jail, and their public behaviour violated the conditions of their release.

DCP ( Zone II ) Smartana Patil said, “A case has been registered at the Sahakar Nagar police station and strict action has been initiated against them.”