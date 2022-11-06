Two youths arrested for demanding ‘hafta’

Warje-Malwadi police on Friday arrested two youths for allegedly threatening and demanding ‘hafta’ of ₹2,000 for running courier business smoothly, said police. The suspects allegedly beat up the workers in the shop demanding monthly ‘hafta.’

The accused have been identified as Ravindra Vaman Dhole (30), a resident of Karvenagar and Pratik Waman Dusane (27), a resident of Sinhgad road.

A 27-year-old businessman, a resident of Bhavani Peth has lodged a complaint with Warje-Malwadi police station following which the youths were arrested.

According to police, accused Dhole, illegally entered his business premises in Karve Nagar on Wednesday at around 9pm and demanded that courier businessman must pay him ₹2,000 as a monthly hafta.

Amol Sawant, police sub-inspector said, “When workers denied giving ‘hafta’ the accused threw paver blocks towards them. Also, they stole courier packets worth ₹4,913.’’ Sawant further said that the workers sustained minor injuries.

A case has been registered at Warje-Malwadi police station under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 387(putting a person in fear of death), 392 (Punishment for robbery), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506(2) (commits the offence of criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on.