Two-year-old dies after falling in water tank in Pune, contractor booked

The Pune police on Tuesday booked a contractor of an under construction residential project on Raiwadi Road, Loni Kalbhor, where a two -year-old boy died after falling in an underground water tank. The accused have been identified as contractor Bapu Shivram Mane (44). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

According to police sub-inspector Hanumant Tarate of Loni Kalbhor police station, on Saturday at around 11:49 am the toddler was playing at the construction site when the incident took place.

“Had there been some safety measures in place, the life of our child could have been saved,” said Chandrakumar Koshale, father of the child.

Koshale and his wife work as labourers on the construction site and reside here.

Police initially reported a case of accidental death. But during investigation it was found that the accused contractor did not provide any safety and security measures at site. He also did not properly cover the underground water tank.

A case under section 304 A (whoever causes the death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Loni Kalbhor police.