U-12 Junior little champions bronze series to be played in mini-set format
One set till quarterfinals, then semi-finals and the finals will be played in the mini-set format – this is how the stage is set for the 110 under-12 tennis players from the city, in action during the Junior Little Champions Bronze series tennis tournament at the Metro City Sports club from Saturday.
“Under-12 should play best of three mini-sets, so the volume of a match will be less as compared to the best of three, normal sets,” explained Hemant Bendrey, coach of India’s highest ranked WTA player Ankita Raina.
In the mini-set, instead of players playing six-game sets, it is reduced to four games per set.
A best of three mini-sets will be played after the quarterfinal.
Another coach from the city, Ravindra Pandey, head coach at the Solaris club said, “Instead of having a one set match, these young players must be allowed to play at least eight games per match so one can come back in the match even if s/he is trailing.”
Being the first tennis tournament in the city after 10 months, that too for kids, organisers are well prepared with all the precautionary measures.
All the basic Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) guidelines will be followed while only one parent is allowed with the player on court. No handshakes for players.
“The matches will start at 8am and it will continue till 10pm for the first two days and finals will be played on February 1. Parents are satisfied with the precautionary measures set up at the tournaments,” said Navnath Shete, tournament director.
“My daughter Kavya Pandey is very excited to take part in the tournament after so many days. Since the age of four we have exposed her to tennis and she is doing well till now (Kavya is currently 10 years-old),” said Veenita Pandey, Kavya’s mother.
Bendrey is happy as tournaments are back on track in the city, “Competitions are oxygen for all sports. By giving permission for tournaments, the government has injected life back into the games. Sports will be lively again.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU, PMC to provide free tuition to 100 SC, 50 open students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CFR in Pune goes past 4%
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
87% of targeted beneficiaries vaccinated on Friday, zero AEFI reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid impact: Pune RTO issues fewer licences in 2020 compared to 2019
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U-12 Junior little champions bronze series to be played in mini-set format
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
AQI index drops in Pune with minimum temperature at 12.7 degrees Celsius
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shirole proposes recreational centres on tekdis around city
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hazare puts off proposed hunger strike after Centre agrees to look into his demands
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Post record Covid cases, no major announcements for PMC health sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC commissioner bats for PPP in civic projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC commissioner presents ₹7,650 crore draft budget for 2021-22
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ramtekdi garbage plant fire: PMC pegs damage at ₹1.40 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU announces PG courses semester schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jumbo Covid centres to be dismantled; health infra shifted to government hospitals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three Pune schools have overcharged fees: DyDE
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox