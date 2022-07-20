Uddhav led Sena’s representation in LS and state assembly from western Maha comes to nil

Among the 12 Lok Sabha members that joined Eknath Shinde camp on Tuesday in Delhi, included three members from western Maharashtra. With this, Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena’s representation from western Maharashtra in parliament’s lower house and in state legislative assembly has come to nil.

Shiv Sena had three MPs from western Maharashtra including Shrirang Barne from Maval Lok Sabha seat in Pune district, Sanjay Mandlik from Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanagale. All the three MPs rebelled from within the party and joined Shinde faction in Delhi where chief minister said, they will continue to be as Sena MPs as part of National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

All the 12 MPs were also present during the press conference addressed by Shinde in the evening. Prior to the press conference, they met Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, asking him not to entertain any representation from the rival faction.

Earlier in the day Maval MP Barne confirmed his joining Shinde camp saying, “The decision is being taken collectively in the interest of safeguarding Shiv Sena’s interest. We are not leaving the party but strengthening it.”

Barne contested from Maval against Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar and emerged victorious with a margin of 2.15 lakh votes. Politically, for Barne, it would have been difficult to register victory in 2024 while continuing in alliance with NCP and Congress given the strong presence BJP has in his constituency and the growing anti-incumbency against him.

Same goes with Mane and Mandlik, the two Sena MPs from Kolhapur where two MLAs and a former legislator have already defected to Shinde camp.

Last month all the MLAs from western Maharashtra joined the Shinde faction.

Shiv Sena had three MLAs from western Maharashtra including Shahaji Bapu Patil (Sangola), Shamburaje Desai (Patan) and Prakash Abaitkar (Radhanagari). All three have rebelled within the party.

In Pune district former MP Shivajirao Adhalrao joined the Shinde faction on Monday after he was asked to shift his constituency and plan to contest 2024 polls from Pune city instead of Shirur, the seat he represented three times.

Adhalrao Patil said, “NCP was suppressing Shiv Sena in the Pune district. We told Uddhav Thackeray many times but no cognisance was taken. I have congratulated Shinde for becoming the CM and party took action against me.”

Former Sena MLA and minister of state from Purandar Vijay Shivthare who has also joined Shinde camp, said, “I would remain with Shinde faction. We kept hold of Shiv Sena in Pune district though it is the home ground of NCP leader Sharad Pawar. Party sacked me which was just the process. I openly supported Eknath Shinde and other MLAs when they reached at Guwahati.”

Shiv Sena had good base in Pune district and Kolhapur though shifting loyalties by MPs have dealt a blow to the party, according to political observers. Adhalrao Patil was with Sharad Pawar in his early days but rebelled and joined Sena before 2004.