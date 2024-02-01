UGC allows M.Phil admissions to clinical psychology, psychiatric social work courses

A few days ago, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had discontinued the M.Phil degree and directed the students not to take admission as it is not a recognised degree. However, now relaxing this rule, the commission has decided to increase the validity of M.Phil in clinical psychology and psychiatric social work. A few days ago, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had discontinued the M.Phil degree. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTOS)

UGC has published an official circular in this regard on Thursday.

Accordingly, now interested students can take admission in M.Phil courses in the two streams till the academic year 2025-26.

As per the circular issued by the UGC, with a partial relaxation of the earlier rules it is stated that, taking into account the important role played by clinical psychologists and psychiatric social workers in providing mental health services these two courses can enrol for M.Phil admissions.

Meanwhile, the UGC had released the Minimum Standards and Admission Procedure for Award of PhD Degree Act 2022 in November 2022. According to rule 14 in this regulation, the higher education institutes should provide M.Phil programme. There is a clear mention of non-implementation of the course.

“It is good that the UGC has now allowed to continue the M.Phil programme admissions for two of the courses across the country, as large number of students are willing to take admissions for the programme and it will certainly benefit them,” said Prof Kiran Mujumle, a senior educationist from Pune.