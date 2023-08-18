Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti apologises for disrespecting Indian flag

Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti who was booked by Mundhwa police for disrespecting the Indian tricolour issued a public apology on her social media handle on Thursday. Ukrainian singer Uma Shanti booked by police for disrespecting the Indian tricolour issued a public apology on her social media handle on Thursday. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The singer was in the city for a performance during which she was seen throwing two national flags towards the audience. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest after her video disrespecting the national flag went viral on social media.

In her post she explained, “My intention was to show some energy and my support for India’s independence. Despite the unfortunate turn of events, I genuinely want to extend my apologies. I hold great respect for India.”

The singer and the event organisers were booked after the video of her disrespecting the national flag during an event at a restaurant Mundhwa was widely circulated on various social media platforms.