Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Sep 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Undercapacity stormwater lines caused waterlogging: Pune civic body

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 27, 2024 07:30 AM IST

The stormwater lines are designed for 75 mm rainfall, but more than 100 mm rainfall in just an hour led to water accumulation on many roads, says official

A day after heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials claimed the city’s stormwater lines build to carry 75mm rainfall could not handle record rainfall. They said considering the prime minister’s visit, teams were on alert to ensure timely water discharge, a claim contradicted by reports of waterlogged roads and traffic jams.

Pune received 133mm rainfall in three hours on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging in many areas, including Shivajinagar and nearby places. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Pune received 133mm rainfall in three hours on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging in many areas, including Shivajinagar and nearby places. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dinkar Gonjare, incharge, PMC drainage department, said, “Heavy rains in short period caused waterlogging in some parts. The stormwater lines are designed for 75 mm rainfall, but more than 100 mm rainfall in just an hour led to water accumulation on many roads.”

Pune received 133mm rainfall in three hours on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging in many areas, including Shivajinagar and nearby places.

“As the prime minister’s tour was scheduled, our entire teams were on the ground. In the airport area, we broke open water outlets at some places to ensure there would be no flooding,” he said.

PMC claimed of inspecting stormwater and drainage lines on Thursday and found most of them clean.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On