Undercapacity stormwater lines caused waterlogging: Pune civic body

A day after heavy rains caused waterlogging and traffic jams in many areas, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials claimed the city’s stormwater lines build to carry 75mm rainfall could not handle record rainfall. They said considering the prime minister’s visit, teams were on alert to ensure timely water discharge, a claim contradicted by reports of waterlogged roads and traffic jams. Pune received 133mm rainfall in three hours on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging in many areas, including Shivajinagar and nearby places. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dinkar Gonjare, incharge, PMC drainage department, said, “Heavy rains in short period caused waterlogging in some parts. The stormwater lines are designed for 75 mm rainfall, but more than 100 mm rainfall in just an hour led to water accumulation on many roads.”

Pune received 133mm rainfall in three hours on Wednesday evening causing waterlogging in many areas, including Shivajinagar and nearby places.

“As the prime minister’s tour was scheduled, our entire teams were on the ground. In the airport area, we broke open water outlets at some places to ensure there would be no flooding,” he said.

PMC claimed of inspecting stormwater and drainage lines on Thursday and found most of them clean.