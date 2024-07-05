Undri-Mohammadwadi residents complain to CMO about frequent power failures

Fed up with frequent power failures for the past more than 40 days, more than 8,000 to 10,000 residents of Mohammadwadi and Undri have complained to the chief minister’s office (CMO) and top officials of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) including managing director Lokesh Chandra through the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents’ Welfare Development Forum (MURWDF) The petition pointed out that high-tension MSEDCL wires near Dorabjee Paradise Bungalow, Mohammadwadi, crossing over the nullah are causing severe issues while commuting. (HT PHOTO)

According to the petition dated Thursday, July 4, recurrent power failures in the area are causing immense suffering to the residents and despite repeated complaints, the issue remains unresolved.

Sunil Koloti, director, MURWDF, said, “We are paying the MSEDCL bills on time but if there is even a day’s delay, the linemen come to disconnect power. By the same token, in the current situation of daily power failures that last for long hours, we should also take stern action against the MSEDCL officials working on the ground…”

The petition pointed out that high-tension MSEDCL wires near Dorabjee Paradise Bungalow, Mohammadwadi, crossing over the nullah are causing severe issues while commuting.

Sunil Aiyer, a member of MURWDF, said, “We would like to understand why miscommunication between agencies has resulted in inconvenience for local residents who are already dealing with multiple issues. With poles in the middle of the road plus overhead and high-tension wires at Kad Nagar Chowk, miscommunication has compromised resident safety for the past one-and-a-half years. Despite the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) widening the road, the MSEDCL has not relocated its infrastructure, causing frequent traffic congestion and accidents. We urgently seek a prompt solution to this problem.”

The petition pointed out that outdated infrastructure in the area is a major concern, leading to frequent power supply disruptions. Power failures are causing inconvenience to citizens especially senior citizens and children, food spoilage, water scarcity due to pump failure, disruption of business and work-from-home, damage to electrical appliances etc. When contacted, the MSEDCL authorities stated that the citizens’ grievances will be addressed at the earliest.

Demands of MURWDF

Identification of root cause of power failures and corrective measures

Upgradation of infrastructure for reliable power supply

Deployment of a prompt response team to address power failures