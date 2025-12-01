UNICEF to train docs, therapists of intervention centre for children in Aundh

In a first for Maharashtra, UNICEF experts will train and closely monitor the work of the District Early Intervention Centre (DEIC) in Aundh, a crucial facility that provides early assessment and therapy to children aged 0 to 6 years. The centre has been selected as Centre of Excellence in the state, a move expected to significantly strengthen early identification of childhood development delays, and post therapies and support services in the district, said officials. As per officials, after being selected as a centre of excellence, the facility’s therapists, doctors and support staff have undergone intensive offline and online training, with several completing refresher sessions. (HT PHOTO)

The DEIC in Aundh was started in 2016 in the campus of Aundh District Hospital. The centre, on an average, identifies nearly 5,000 children every year with developmental delays, birth defects, deficiencies and diseases, and provides specialised intervention to reduce long-term disability.

As per officials, after being selected as a centre of excellence, the facility’s therapists, doctors and support staff have undergone intensive offline and online training, with several completing refresher sessions. Henceforth, UNICEF will evaluate the screening, assessment, therapy, and follow-up procedures at the centre to ensure they meet global standards.

At the centre, children receive therapies focused on self-help skills, adaptive behaviour, play, sensory integration, motor development and postural control — all aimed at preventing or reducing movement difficulties and functional challenges.

A video-based monitoring system will be introduced to observe how therapists conduct sessions and evaluate children. This will help maintain uniformity, quality and accountability across all interventions. Additionally, training will be provided on the use of KoboTool to strengthen data entry, documentation, and patient follow-up, said Dr Minakshi Hebale, centre manager.

Dr Nagnath Yempalle, civil surgeon, Pune district, said the initiative marks a major leap in quality improvement at the centre. “The national team of UNICEF from Delhi visited the centre along with some of the country’s top paediatric experts and therapists. It has been decided that through a video system, all therapists and doctors will be evaluated based on how they provide therapies and assess children. In case of any issues or deviation from the prescribed line of treatment, the UNICEF team will guide them. All related expenses will be borne by UNICEF and the New Horizons Child Development Centre,” he added.