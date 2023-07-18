Unidentified persons ransack building having NCP MLA’s Office

PUNE: The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. (HT PHOTO)

Three unidentified individuals were booked for creating a ruckus in the premises of a building that also houses Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Rohit Pawar’s office, officials said on Monday.

The incident was reported at the parking lot of Srujan Apartments located in Hadapsar at 3:00 am on Sunday. According to police, three unidentified persons entered the parking lot and set a bicycle of a worker working in Pawar’s office on fire.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed on the premises. In the video footage procured by the police, it is seen that suspects vandalised one of the windows of the building.

An FIR was registered at Hadapsar police station based on the complaint filed by Sunil Patil, a resident of Phursungi. The unidentified individuals have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) and 447 (Punishment for criminal trespass) and further investigation is going on.

Ravindra Shelke, senior police inspector at Hadapsar police station said, “The accused set the bicycle on fire by using paint and fled the spot afterwards. We have registered a case and further investigation is going on.”

According to Shelke, the incident might have occurred out of a personal rivalry between the complainant and the accused. However, police officials stated that they are checking each possible angle behind this incident. The police have initiated a search operation to locate the individuals involved.

