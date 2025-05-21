Unidentified man fires at Sena youth leader’s car

An unidentified man opened fire at a vehicle belonging to Shiv Sena youth wing Pune district head in Warje, police said on Tuesday. One of the bullets struck the car’s window and no injuries were reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The firing occurred minutes after Nilesh Ghare alighted from his black Creta and entered his office at Ganpati Matha area in Warje-Malwadi at around 11.30pm on Monday, they said. One of the bullets struck the car’s window and no injuries were reported.

The incident was reported shortly after Ghare received a threat call.

Senior police officials, including deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Sambhaji Kadam, reached the spot soon after the incident.

Kadam said that Ghare had earlier lodged a complaint with Warje-Malwadi police about receiving a threat call from a local criminal. Police have launched a manhunt to track the alleged accused.

Vishwajit Kaingade, senior inspector, Warje-Malwadi Police Station, said, “No one was present in the car when the firing took place.”

Ghare said, “At around 2.30pm, local goon Vicky Ankure threatened me on phone. He later called a vendor near my office and intimidated him to keep the shutters down for the whole day. Later, I filed a police compliant.”

As per the preliminary information, two unidentified persons came on a motorcycle, and one of them fired a shot at the car and fled, an official said.

He said a probe has been launched, and CCTV footage from the area is being examined.