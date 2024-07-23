Union budget allocates 814 cr for Metro, 690 cr for river rejuvenation project 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday approved the funds worth ₹814 crore for Pune Metro and ₹690 crore for the Mula Mutha river rejuvenation project. The Pune Metro had implemented two corridors between PCMC to Swaragate and Vanaz to Ramwadi. (HT PHOTO)

Sitharaman presented the budget for 2024-25 and made the provision for two ongoing projects in the city.

Reacting to the development, Union Minister of State for (MoS) Civil Aviation and Cooperation Murlidhar Mohol said, “I am thankful to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister for making the provision for the Pune Metro and Mula Mutha River Rejuvenation project. It will help to increase the metro network in the city as well to speed up the ongoing river rejuvenation project.”

The Pune Metro had implemented two corridors between PCMC to Swaragate and Vanaz to Ramwadi. Both routes are on the verge of being completed, but the Pune Metro has submitted a proposal for extension routes in between Swaragate to Katraj and Vanaz to Chandni Chowk. Even the proposals are ready for other metro corridors. The state government gave its nod for extensions of the Pune Metro line 2 (elevated) from Vanaz to Chandani Chowk and Ramwadi to Wagholi. The decision was taken during a state cabinet meeting held on Monday, March 11.

Apart from that, the PMC is executing the river rejuvenation project for the Mula Mutha rivers with the help of the Central government and the Japan International Co-operation Agency (JICA).

As the civic body is unable to treat the sewage generated in the city properly, most of the sewage directly mixes with the river water. By constructing new STPs, PMC plans to collect 100 % sewage and only release treated water in the river to keep it clean.

Along with the river rejuvenation project, the Pune Municipal Corporation is also executing the riverfront development project in the Mula -Mutha River, which is in progress between the Bund Garden and Mundhwa stretch.