Unique round of admissions for Class 11 begins in Pune

The Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), Pune, has decided to start a unique and special round of admissions on Monday called the ‘Daily Merit Round’ (DMR). This will be a continuous, special round based on the daily merit of the students.

In DMR, students would be selected and their waitlist would be declared by the education department daily at 10am. This is the first time that such a method is being followed for the Class 11 admission process.

As per the information given by the education department, students can apply for the DMR daily from 7pm to 8am the next day. A student can enrol in a minimum of one and a maximum of 10 colleges of his or her choice. For admission, every non-admitted student has to apply for the next day’s merit list during the time mentioned. His/her choices will remain valid only for that day. A student has to lock his form daily in the given time.

Mahesh Palkar, State Director of Education (Secondary and Higher Secondary), said, “Only those students who have locked their forms in time daily will be considered for the next day’s merit list. At 10am, the applied students’ selected and waitlisted status will be declared daily. The candidate’s lists will be shown to junior colleges also. The students’ rank status – whether ‘selected or waiting No.’ will be shown to the students. The students can proceed for admission to any of the selected junior colleges accordingly.

“Then, from 10am to 5pm, the students can proceed for admission to any of the selected colleges and confirm their admission in the college. Then, at 6pm, the colleges can upload the admission status on the portal. After this, all non-admitted forms will be reset and a new form submission will start at 7pm for the next day. Vacancy will be revised from time to time. Everyone should check the vacancy before the next application. These activities will repeat daily till October 1.”

Even after three regular rounds and three special rounds, a large number of seats are still vacant. In the last special round for the admission process, 5,392 students were allotted seats out of the 7,229 eligible students, and 4,226 students were admitted. Still 36,386 seats are vacant in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad divisions.

For this academic year, 1,07,450 students have registered for Class 11 admissions.

In the 318 junior colleges across Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad divisions, 1,11,750 seats are available and 75,364 students have taken admission through regular and special rounds while 36,386 seats are vacant.

Meena Shendkar, assistant director of education, Pune, who is in charge of the entire admission process, said, “We will continue the admission process even after these special DMR rounds for every student who has registered and locked the form for the admission process. We are trying to cover as many admissions as possible. Still many new students are enrolling for the admission process.”