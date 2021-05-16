Unscientific pruning of tree branches by MSEDCL poses a risk in monsoon

A large number of trees felling incidents might be reported this year during monsoon, as the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) authorities have carried out pruning of tree branches and chopped off portion of trees in an unscientific manner, according to experts.

Trees along the roads in Sinhagad, Bibwewadi, NIBM road, Salunke Vihar, Padmavati, Kothrud, Baner, Pashan, Ahmednagar Road, Bhavani peth and other suburbs were pruned, according to the mandatory advisory of MSEDCL authorities.

The mandate was to prune the branches of those trees which have grown into electricity cables of high-tension supply lines and also the general electricity supply lines. But environmentalists and commuters have argued that balancing the weight of the trees has not been taken into consideration while carrying out the cutting exercise and the unscientific way of axing could lead to incidents of tree felling during monsoon.

The MSEDCL advisory states that the branches and portion of trees which are threats to high tension cable wires are cut off in the month of May before the onset of monsoon season. There is a threat to life if trees fall onto the electricity supplying cables or there is a possibility of electricity supply breakdown.

“However, the contractor appointed by the authorities seems to have pruned the branches and chopped off the portions in such a way that a major disaster is in the offing due to haphazard way of pruning the branches. There is a way to deal with tree cutting and the balance has to be maintained. One can see that the trees are bending towards the roadside as the branches from the other side have been cut in large number and weight imbalance has been created,” said environmentalist Madhusudan Kore.

PMC garden superintendent Ashok Ghorpade said, “The tree branches are to be axed in the presence of the regional ward staffers of the PMC and there are directions to the effect. However, the branches are cut off indiscriminately without taking safety into consideration.”

MSEDCL authorities maintained that a review of the tree cutting exercise would be undertaken and necessary steps will be initiated for citizens’ safety.