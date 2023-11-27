Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage 50,000 hectares of agricultural land in Maharashtra

Unseasonal rains and hailstorms on Sunday and Monday flattened standing crops and damaged houses in western and northern parts of Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. According to the Pune district administration, villages like Avsari Budruk, Mengadewadi, Jarkarwadi, Pondewadi, Khadakwadi, Dhamani, Loni, Walunjnagar, Ranmala, Lakhangaon and Kathapur Budruk were the worst hit due to the sudden and unexpected rainfall. (HT PHOTO)

In Marathwada, the unseasonal showers lashed 107 revenue circles in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded and Beed. Four talukas of Nashik district besides Ambegaon and Shirur talukas in Pune district were also hit by the sudden and intense rains, according to the state agriculture department.

Nashik, Ahmednagar and Pune districts too faced the brunt of rain coupled with hailstorm.

Praveen Gedam, state agriculture commissioner, said, “We had preliminary discussion with all district collectors over the issue and it is estimated that about 50,000 hectares have been damaged. Nashik, Buldhana and Ahmednagar districts have been the worst hit and the decision of panchnama will be taken by the district collectors. Onion and grapes are the crops which have been affected the most.”

In Nashik, Niphad tehsil suffered maximum loss as grapes ready for cutting were badly damaged due to rains. Dada Bhuse, guardian minister, Nashik district visited rain-affected areas. Bhuse said, “Grape farmers suffered the most during the unseasonal rainfall which hit several areas of Nashik district. I have directed the Nashik district collector to prepare panchnama at the earliest and we will seek emergency monetary assistance from the chief minister’s fund to mitigate the crisis.”

Dilip Walse-Patil, co-operatives and district guardian minister, visited the rain ravaged areas of Pune district on Monday and assured farmers of government help in providing financial and allied assistance to alleviate their plight.

The minister ordered prompt completion of panchanamas for quick delivery of compensation to villagers. Walse-Patil in his assessment pointed out that different crops ranging from sugarcane, potato, onion, maize, sorghum, pomegranate, and wheat bore the brunt of the unseasonal rains. He was accompanied by former MLA Popatrao Gawade, Ambegaon tehsildar Sanjay Nagtilak, Shirur tehsildar Balasaheb Mhaske, Bhimashankar Co-operative Sugar factory president Balasaheb Bende and its vice- president Pradeep Walse-Patil along with Ghodganga Co-operative Sugar Factory director Sopan Bhakre.

“Heavy rains and hail in Ambegaon and Shirur talukas on Sunday led to extensive damage to crops. The administration has been ordered to prepare panchnamas of damaged areas and submit them to the collectorate. A proposal will be presented in the cabinet to get additional compensation to farmers,” the minister said.

The minister said surveyors have identified Kurwandi (Satgaon Plateau), Jarkarwadi, Dhamani, Loni, Vadgaonpir, Valanjnagar, Ranmala, Khadakwadi, Pondewadi in Ambegaon taluka; Vadner, Savindane, Kavthe Yemai, Malthan, Malwadi, Mahse, Nimgaon Dude and Hani Takwadi in Shirur taluka; and Sablewadi, Shingarwadi, Uchalevasti, Dongargan Tamkharwadi villages to be most affected due to unseasonal rainfall.

Onion prices shot up due to rains

Sunday’s rain badly affected onions stored by farmers, who were planning to bring them in markets the next day. As a result, average wholesale price of onions shot up at Lasalgaon APMC by 42% in a day. The price went from ₹3,300 per quintal on Saturday to ₹4,700 per quintal on Monday due to drop in supply after the sudden rainfall.