UPSC results declared, Aniket Hirde from Thane gets 81st rank

The results of the 2023 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations were announced on Tuesday with Aditya Srivastava garnering first rank in the country and Aniket Hirde from Thane, Maharashtra, featuring in the top 100 list. Aniket Hirde from Thane. (HT PHOTO)

Hirde, who is from Tikuji Ni Wadi in Thane city, secured 81st rank while Samiksha Mehetre, who is from Vasant Vihar also in Thane, secured 302nd rank in the toughest civil services exam in the country. Both Hirde and Mehetre had given mock interviews at the Chintaman Rao Deshmukh Administrative Training Institute run by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC). Hirde is a probationary IPS while Samishka is a CA (chartered accountant). “I am extremely happy to achieve this success and it is only due to the continuous efforts and hard work of the last several years. It has made my parents proud and I will serve our country with full honesty during my service,” Hirde said.

Among other candidates from Maharashtra who fared well in the exams, Abhijit Pakhere – who hails from Padli, a small village in the Shirur Kasar taluka, a remote part of drought-prone Beed district – secured 720th rank in the exam. Earlier, he had cracked the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exams.

Pakhere currently works as a group development officer in Gadchiroli. The good news came to him while he was at work. Pakhere’s parents are educated and he attributes his success to hard work and the supportive atmosphere at home. “I have got this success because of my parents, the guidance of teachers, and the support of friends and family. Uncertainty is important when you are preparing for competitive exams. If we keep trying, one day we will get 100% success. This is a very good opportunity to work for the public…” Pakhere said.