Upset after dispute with wife, man sets 8 bikes ablaze in Pune

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Mar 14, 2023 10:57 PM IST

According to police officials, the accused, identified as Tereans Domnic Jon (31) was upset after having a dispute with his wife. The wife had filed for a divorce, which angered him

The Pune police have arrested a man for setting ablaze eight two-wheelers using petrol on Monday morning.

After the incident, a team of crime branch unit 2 and Kondhwa police officials tracked down the accused and arrested him on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
In a fit of rage, the accused decided to take revenge. On Monday morning at around 5 am, he set ablaze his wife’s two-wheeler which was parked at their residence in Kondhwa. He then set ablaze seven other vehicles which were parked next to his wife’s bike in order to pass off the incident as an accident. He then fled the spot, said officials.

After the incident, a team of crime branch unit 2 and Kondhwa police officials tracked down the accused and arrested him on Monday night.

Santosh Sonawane, senior police inspector at Kondhwa police station said, “Agitated over family disputes, he set the bikes ablaze. We have arrested him.”

A case under sections of 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Kondhwa police station.

