Vaccination drive picks up pace in Pune district

Pune: After a slack reported in the past few days, the vaccination drive picked up pace in Pune district on Monday. According to authorities, 71,386 beneficiaries were vaccinated across Pune district on Monday as compared to 10,397 on Sunday.

The number of beneficiaries on Saturday was 24,157. So far, as per the Co-WIN dashboard, record inoculation in the district was reported on April 5 when the drive covered 79,480 beneficiaries.

Dr Sanjay Deshmukh, deputy director of health, Pune circle, said that the current stock will suffice till April 28.

“On Monday morning, our vaccine stock was over 110,000 doses. More doses are expected by Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning,” said Dr Deshmukh, adding the vaccine dose count that Pune district will receive is unclear.

“The state government distributes vaccines based on positive cases and coverage of vaccination drive. We are expecting record doses because of our extensive vaccination coverage,” said Dr Deshmukh.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO), zilla parishad, said that the weekend saw less number of vaccinations due to shortage of vaccine supply.

“On Monday, we covered over 64,000 beneficiaries by 5 pm,” said Prasad.

On Saturday, only 383 vaccination centres were functional with 305 with Covishield and 78 giving Covaxin vaccine. The Sunday figure of centres across the district was 107 with 86 administering Covishield and 21 Covaxin.

On the vaccine stock, Dr Dilip Patil, the state’s immunisation incharge, Maharashtra has received around 10 lakh doses of vaccines as on April 25.

“Of these 9 lakh doses are of Covishield and one lakh of Covaxin. Covaxin has been given for the second dose only. So far, Maharashtra has received 1.5 crore doses of vaccines,” Patil said.

The jab count

The inoculation numbers have seen a rise in Pune district

April 25

Vaccination in Pune—1,706

Vaccination in PCMC—7,327

Vaccination in Pune rural—1,364

Vaccination in Pune district—10,397

Total centres--107

April 24

Vaccination in Pune—5,517

Vaccination in PCMC—8,370

Vaccination in Pune rural—10,270

Vaccination in Pune district—24,157

Total centres--383

Source: District administration