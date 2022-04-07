Vaccination drives in Pune lose pace after restrictions relaxed
PUNE Ever since the state government lifted restrictions and made wearing masks a voluntary act, Pune district saw a gradual decrease in vaccination in the first week of April.
According to the health department, only 9,986 beneficiaries have received the jabs in the 12-15 age group from April 2 to 7. In the 15-17 years age group, only 5,519 beneficiaries have received the jabs this week.
Speaking about the gradual decrease in vaccination, Dr Sanjay Patil, chairman, Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) Hospital Board Pune chapter said that the laxity in vaccination should not be encouraged.
“Even though the caseload has decreased, the threat from Covid-19 has not gone. There are newer variants that may pose a threat to high-risk patients. And so, getting vaccination is utmost priority. Government is continuing to promote the importance of vaccination and the general public should also start taking the doses,” said Dr Patil.
He added that many beneficiaries are not taking the second dose as the cases are not increasing. “For precaution doses, many professionals are waiting for the time frame of nine months to get over between the second dose and booster dose. But, there are also younger beneficiaries who have not taken the second dose. They should take the second dose as per their dates,” said Dr Patil.
According to the data from CoWin dashboard, first week of April saw relatively lesser vaccination as compared to March. Medical professionals suggest that vaccination should continue for all as they will help build better immunity cover against the virus.
National Fine Arts Awards: Two Sangam City artists, 18 others to be honoured
The National Academy of Fine Arts, New Delhi, will organise the 62nd National Art Exhibition at the Lalit Kala Akademi art gallery, New Delhi, from April 9. On this occasion, 20 artists – including two from Sangam city – will be honoured with the National Fine Arts Award, art critic and curator Bhupendra Kumar Asthana said. The artwork of Dheeraj Yadav titled 'Untitled 01' in Mixmedia, has been selected for the exhibition.
Yogi Adityanath says quality health infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh was a dream before 2017
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said quality health infrastructure was a dream in Uttar Pradesh before 2017. Yogi Adityanath was speaking at a programme for concession agreement transfer between the UP medical education department and private organisations for establishment of medical colleges on the public private partnership model in Uttar Pradesh. From 1947 to 2017, merely 12 medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said.
Man, son shot dead by constable, his kin in UP’s Shamli
A 45-year-old man and Bhupendra's 20-year-old son were allegedly shot dead by a constable, his brother and other family members over a money dispute in Shamli district on Wednesday, police said Thursday. A case under sections 147,148,149, 342,364,302 and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against constable Vikrant, his brother Arjun, father Virendra, mother Mudresh, Vikrant's wife Shivani and a villager Monu on the complaint of Bhupendra's mother Sudesh Devi.
NCR athletics team excels in national Rly meet, wins five medals
North Central Railway has won five medals in the recently concluded 86th All India Railway Athletic Championship held in Kolkata. The NCR team, comprising 18 players, saw five members winning medals in the championship including 1 silver and four bronze medals, officials said. The team called on general manager, NCR, Pramod Kumar, in his office on their return from the championship to Sangam City and apprised him about the achievements on Thursday.
CNG price hike: Taxi unions demand hike in base fare to ₹30
Black and yellow taxi drivers have demanded an increase in the base fare citing surging prices of CNG, which were hiked recently. The unions have approached the Maharashtra government seeking to increase the minimum fare from ₹25 to ₹30. Earlier on April 1, the state government had slashed Value Added Tax (VAT) on CNG leading to a reduction in prices from ₹66 per kg to ₹63.50.
