 Varandha Ghat road to remain closed
Varandha Ghat road to remain closed

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 10, 2024 05:24 AM IST

he Collector of Raigad, Kishan Javale, has recently announced the closure of Varandha Ghat Road for all vehicles from April 8 to May 30, 2024

In the wake of road repairs and other infrastructure works, the Raigad district administration has announced the closure of Varandha Ghat Road for all vehicles from April 8 to May 30, 2024.

This temporary closure is crucial as construction activities are taking place to widen the road, install protective barriers, and implement essential safety measures.
This temporary closure is crucial as construction activities are taking place to widen the road, install protective barriers, and implement essential safety measures. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The Collector of Raigad, Kishan Javale, has recently announced the closure of Varandha Ghat Road for all vehicles from April 8 to May 30, 2024. This temporary closure is crucial as construction activities are taking place to widen the road, install protective barriers, and implement essential safety measures.

Thus, a notification has been issued to close Varandha Ghat Road for all types of traffic during the specified period.

To facilitate smooth travel during this closure, alternative routes are suggested. Travellers heading to Pune are advised to take the route via Rajewadi Phata-Mangaon-Nizampur Road-Tamhani Ghat-Mulshi Pirangut Pune, while those bound for Kolhapur can opt for Rajewadi Phata-Poladpur-Khed-Chiplun-Patan-Karad-Kolhapur.

