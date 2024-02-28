Various projects in city get funding in interim budget

While presenting the interim budget for 2024-25, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Ajit Pawar earmarked many projects for Pune city and district on Tuesday. Pawar also allocated funds for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Tulapur, near Pune. (HT PHOTO)

Apart from announcing funding of ₹10,519 crore for the Pune ring road, Pawar also proposed to form the All-India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) at Aundh, on the lines of AIIMS, Nagpur.

While presenting the interim budget, Pawar said, “I proposed various funds for various parts of the state to speed up the development projects.”

The Maharashtra government has announced that it will bear a fifty per cent participation in several railway projects in the state and would fund 50% of the project cost of railway lines between Pune and Lonavla suggested by the Central government. Apart from that, funds have also been set aside for the acquisition of land for the Pune-Nashik Railway line.

He also allocated funds for the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj memorial at Tulapur, near Pune, while ₹102 crore have been assigned for the development of the first phase of Hutatma Shivram Hari Rajguru memorial at Rajgurunagar.