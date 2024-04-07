VBA cancels Bandal’s candidature after he meets Fadnavis

Pune: A day after the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi’s (VBA) Shirur Lok Sabha candidate Mangaldas Bandal met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Indapur, the party cancelled his nomination on Saturday. A day after VBA’s Shirur Lok Sabha candidate Mangaldas Bandal (in pic) met deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis at Indapur, the party cancelled his nomination on Saturday. (HT)

Fadnavis was on a visit to Indapur, which is a part of Baramati, on Friday. He addressed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and appealed to them to work for the Mahayuti candidate Sunetra Pawar.

Bandal, who was present at Indapur, later met Fadnavis. As the news spread of the two leaders’ meeting, the VBA took action against its candidate.

VBA spokesperson Farooque Ahmed said, “After the discussion with party president Prakash Ambedkar and state president Rekha Thakur, it has been decided to cancel the candidature of Bandal from Shirur as he had taken stand against the party.”

The party has decided to support Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate Supriya Sule at Baramati.