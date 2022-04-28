Vehicles choke Undri, Khadi Machine chowks in Pune
The two notorious accident-prone stretches- Khadi Machine chowk and Undri chowk have once again gone back to their original chaotic nature due to a lack of traffic police vigilance and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) apathy.
PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar in March this year had inaugurated the first blackspot redesign on Pune’s zero fatality corridor at Undri chowk.
The traffic cones, safety barriers and road studs had been put at the spots by SaveLIFE Foundation, but lack of vigilance by the PMC and absence of traffic police personnel are leading to more congestion at the spots. Area residents claimed that a major issue related to congestion was the haphazard and illegal parking of autos at both the blackspots which were complicating the traffic scenario.
DCP (traffic ) Rahul Srirame said, “Things are getting back to what they were earlier though the NGO has done a commendable job in tabulating data and studying the traffic behaviour and their intervention regarding the safety of lives of pedestrians has also yielded good results. The trials are for short period and after that, it is the PMC along with the traffic department to take it forward,” he said.
Sachin Punekar, a social activist from Undri, said, “After June, it will be tough for commuters to pass through the area as there are eight schools in the area. There are some private persons posted there, but their work needs support from the corporation and traffic department. The PMC and traffic police both are found wanting in their duties in taking the safety standards forward,” he said.
To save lives on Pune’s roads, PMC had launched Tactical Urbanism trials at the Undri chowk and Khadi Machine chowk. Between 2017 and 2020, the Khadi Machine chowk witnessed 65 road crashes. Undri Chowk, from 2017 to 2019, registered 34 road crashes.
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings
In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
Soaring mercury: Wheat production down 12%, veggies burnt in field
The production of wheat in Kanpur and Bundelkhand has gone down 12% this year, as the region endures the hottest March and April in recent memory. Wheat is currently being harvested in the fields across the region. A study by a scientist of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology said the situation could worsen in the days to come.
