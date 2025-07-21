Velodrome worth 35 crore proposed ahead of Pune Grand Challenge Tour-2026

A dedicated velodrome worth ₹35 crore has been proposed at Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi ahead of the Pune Grand Challenge Tour-2026, an international-standard cycling race set to take place in January. The initiative aims to promote professional cycling in Maharashtra and leave a lasting sporting legacy for the Pune district. The meeting was attended by divisional commissioner Dr. Chandrakant Pulkundwar, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar, PMRDA commissioner Dr. Yogesh Mhase, district collector Jitendra Dudi, CEO of Zilla Parishad Gajanan Patil, Pune rural SP Sandeep Singh Gill, CFI secretary Maninder Pal Singh, and other senior officials from PWD, health, tourism, and municipal bodies. (HT)

Deputy chief minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar, who chaired a high-level review meeting on Sunday in Pune, confirmed that funds for the velodrome project will be sanctioned immediately. The facility is intended to offer training infrastructure to aspiring cyclists, particularly those inspired by the upcoming global event.

The velodrome proposal was presented by Sports commissioner Sheetal Teli-Ugale, who stated that the ₹35 crore project will be developed to international specifications, allowing local and national athletes to train year-round. The venue will not only serve future competitive needs but also foster a cycling culture in the region.

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour-2026 will be the first of its kind in India and is being modelled on prestigious global races such as the Tour de France and Giro d’Italia. The multi-stage race will span over 600 kilometers, covering urban, rural, and hilly terrains across Pune city, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Baramati, Mulshi, Maval, Purandar, Bhor, and Velhe, among others.

The route has already undergone joint inspections by officials from the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), district administration, municipal corporations, and other stakeholders. Adjustments are being made to meet international race standards, including road repairs, route cleanliness, and medical support. Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar emphasised the importance of timely road work, pothole repairs, and traffic planning along the race route.

During the meeting, officials also revealed that the event has been proposed to the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) in Switzerland for official recognition. Once approved, it will be jointly organised by the UCI and the Cycling Federation of India. The race is expected to serve as a qualifying event for the next Olympic Games, attracting cyclists from around 50 countries, including 40 Indian riders, of whom 10 will be from Maharashtra.

Officials are also pushing to declare a day during the race as National Cycling Day, to further promote the sport across India.

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour will be held in four stages, and plans are in motion to broadcast the event live in at least 25 countries, giving the Pune district significant global visibility in sports and tourism.

