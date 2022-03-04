Very light to light rainfall likely on March 8-9 in Pune
PUNE Day temperatures in Pune will continue to be in the region of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius over the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). However, nights are likely to be warmer this week which means that Pune will finally bid adieu to winter chills. The weather department also noted that from mid-March, maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to report a gradual increase. Regarding the next few days, Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department of IMD Pune, said that till March 8, minimum temperatures may report an increase in Pune city.
“Day temperatures will be around 32 to 34 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures may increase during this time. The sky is expected to be clear during most days but there may be cloudy weather during the afternoon. From March 8, cloudy weather may increase and very light to light rainfall is likely on March 8 and 9. From March 10, the cloudiness may start reducing,” Kashyapi said. Presently, the wind pattern in Maharashtra is southerly or south-easterly.
“Because of western disturbance in the north, there may be wind interaction in Maharashtra and some parts of the state including Pune may witness light to very light rainfall around March 8 and 9. Chances of isolated light rainfall with some thunderstorm activities are likely on March 7 and 8 in Konkan and Goa. Very light rainfall is also forecasted in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha during the same time,” said Kashyapi. About the overall day and night temperatures, Kashyapi said that a gradual rise in day and night temperatures is likely.
“From March 4 to 10, the maximum temperature will be 2 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal except in north Konkan where it will be 1 to 2 degrees Celsius above normal. And the minimum temperature will be 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. As we move towards March 11 to 17, the day temperatures will be 1 to 2 degrees Celsius below normal. Minimum temperatures will be 1 to 3 degrees Celsius below normal. After March 15, we can expect a gradual rise in day and night temperatures,” said Kashyapi.
