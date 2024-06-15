Victim of Aundh attack gives new lease of life to man from Aurangabad

The 77-year-old retired employee of automotive firm who died after being attacked by robbers in Aundh on June 13 gave a new lease of life to a 64-year-old man from Aurangabad suffering from liver disease. The liver and cornea of the brain-dead victim were retrieved from Jupiter Hospital in Baner on Friday evening. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The family of the victim—Samir Roychowdhury, as per his wish donated his eyes and liver. Soon his eyes are also likely to give vision to two visually impaired persons, said doctors.

The liver and cornea of the brain-dead victim were retrieved from Jupiter Hospital in Baner on Friday evening.

The liver was donated to a man suffering from autoimmune decompensated chronic liver disease for the past two and a half years.

The liver transplant was done on Saturday at 2.30 am at Sahyadri Hospital, Hadapsar. Dr Bipin Vibhute and his team conducted the transplant, and the surgery was successful.

Around 8.30 pm on Friday, the team of doctors at the Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital (ABMH) Eye Bank retrieved eyeballs from the brain-dead victim.

Dr Ritesh Kakrania, associate director at department of ophthalmology at the hospital, informed the cornea soon is likely to be used for transplants in visually impaired persons.

“The cornea is retrieved it is put into a media to increase its viability. After analysis on slit lamp and pachymetry, the corneal tissue will be categorised into good, fair or poor-quality tissue. If it’s found to be a good-quality tissue it is used for any type of keratoplasty. In case of fair, it can be used for optical keratoplasty if the endothelial count is more than 2000 cells/cumm or else it is used for therapeutic, tectonic or Lamellar keratoplasty. Poor quality corneal tissue is used for therapeutic purposes or research,” said Dr Kakrania.