Video: BJP MLA Sunil Kamble slaps cop at public event in Pune

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sunil Kamble on Friday made headlines for slapping a police personnel during an event at the Sassoon Hospital in Maharashtra's Pune. A video of the incident went viral on social media, in which Kamble can be seen getting angry after losing his balance and tripping while getting off the stage. The MLA immediately turned towards the on-duty policeman standing next to him and slapped him. BJP MLA slaps police constable

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was also present on the stage when the incident took place.

Meanwhile, Kamble has denied slapping the police personnel saying while he was getting down the stage, the cop fell on him so he pushed him, reported the Indian Express.

The MLA was recently involved in a controversy where he was accused of harassing a female employee from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

In another incident on Thursday, Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Abdul Sattar drew controversy after a purported video of him asking the police to “break bones” of unruly audience members during a dance show organised on his birthday went viral. The incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night when popular Lavani dancer Gautami Patil was performing on stage.

In the viral video clip, Sattar can be seen giving instructions to police using a microphone from the stage. Initially, he can be seen urging the audience to sit down, however, as the situation failed to improve, he instructed the police to start hitting them with batons. "Those indulging in drama beat them like dogs...Baton-charge the people at the back. Beat them so much that the bone of their bottom is broken," he can be heard telling the police.

