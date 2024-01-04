close_game
News / India News / 'Beat them like dogs': Maha minister draws flak over orders to cops at event

'Beat them like dogs': Maha minister draws flak over orders to cops at event

ByHT News Desk
Jan 04, 2024 05:30 PM IST

Sattar is initially seen urging viewers to sit down. However, when the situation did not improve, he instructs police to use batons to control the situation.

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar was seen instructing the police to lathi-charge and ‘break the bones’ of revellers during a dance show organised on his birthday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district in the state. The incident occurred Wednesday night in Sillod town during a performance by popular dancer Gautami Patil.

Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar
Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar

Abdul Sattar, who serves as the minority development minister of the state was seen in a video using a microphone on the stage to direct the police. Sattar is seen initially urging the viewers to sit down. However, when the situation did not improve, he instructs the police to use batons to control the situation. "Those indulging in drama, beat them like dogs...Baton-charge the people at the back. Beat them so much that the bone of their bottom is broken," he said.

Addressing one of the viewers in the crowd, Sattar asked, “Are you a demon? You are the son of a human being, so behave like one and watch the programme. Sit down and enjoy the show.”

The event attracted a large audience, but chaos ensued as the crowd became unruly. The opposition has criticised Sattar for his language and actions in the video. Ambadas Danve, the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra legislative council and a member of the Shiv Sena (UBT) faction, slammed Sattar for the language he used during the event.

"The kind of language that Sattar used suits his culture… has also been accepted by the Shinde faction and the BJP that are ruling the state," he quipped.

Reacting to the incident Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe-Patil said in a post on X, “…When Gautami Patil's program was going on at Sillod, some youths created a ruckus, after which an enraged Abdul Sattar ordered the police to lathi-charge. After the order of Abdul Sattar, the police resorted to baton… A minister or a gangster? Tell me, will the Chief Minister take action?"

(With PTI inputs)

