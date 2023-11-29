Vikasit Bharat Yatra from Nov 28 to Jan 26

As instructed by the central and state governments, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune district collector have launched the ‘Vikasit Bharat Yatra’, a campaign to create awareness about various central government schemes in Pune. The campaign is being held from November 28, 2023 to January 26, 2024 and entails visiting various locations in Pune- city and district. Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar (second from right) was present during the event. (HT PHOTO)

Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar said, “This drive will be executed at 125 chowks in the city. The main focus will be on organising spot camps for the Prime Minister’s schemes, health camps, updating of Aadhar cards, and the Prime Minister Ujwala gas cylinder scheme.”

Pune district collector Rajesh Deshmukh said, “Pune district has readied an LED-equipped vehicle to spread awareness among the citizens. The yatra will visit every village and inform the citizens about various government schemes.”

To mark the launch of the campaign, the PMC has organised a mega event at Shaniwar Wada on Wednesday in the presence of Nitishwar Kumar, additional secretary of finance of the central government. Kumar, Deshmukh, additional municipal commissioners and representatives of political parties will be present on the occasion. With the campaign launched ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers are inviting citizens and political workers to the event.