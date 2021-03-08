Virtual Data Science conference on March 8

Pune - A 24-hour virtual conference will be held by Women in Data Science (WiDS) on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day, in collaboration with Stanford University – ICME Department. The Data Science Community will get an opportunity to listen to global influencers, thought leaders and experts selected by Stanford University’s ICME WiDS team and WiDS Pune.

“We are into the third year of our journey. Through our community learning based startup initiative, we continue to work towards encouraging everyone to adopt technology to solve business problems, upskill themselves in the field of Data Science. This conference is designed in response to global pandemic to align with time zones across three continents – APAC, EMEA and Americas and the conference goes live with an opening session at 6.30 am IST,” said Sucheta Dhere, WiDS Pune 2021 Ambassador.

There will be three main parts of the conference — “Global sessions” track - live stream from Stanford, “WiDS Pune” track featuring regional speakers catering to local eco system and the virtual “Exhibition area” for personal interactions and career guidance. The conference is run by Data Science Community in Pune.