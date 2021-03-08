Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Pune - A 24-hour virtual conference will be held by Women in Data Science (WiDS) on March 8, coinciding with the International Women’s Day, in collaboration with Stanford University – ICME Department. The Data Science Community will get an opportunity to listen to global influencers, thought leaders and experts selected by Stanford University’s ICME WiDS team and WiDS Pune.
“We are into the third year of our journey. Through our community learning based startup initiative, we continue to work towards encouraging everyone to adopt technology to solve business problems, upskill themselves in the field of Data Science. This conference is designed in response to global pandemic to align with time zones across three continents – APAC, EMEA and Americas and the conference goes live with an opening session at 6.30 am IST,” said Sucheta Dhere, WiDS Pune 2021 Ambassador.
There will be three main parts of the conference — “Global sessions” track - live stream from Stanford, “WiDS Pune” track featuring regional speakers catering to local eco system and the virtual “Exhibition area” for personal interactions and career guidance. The conference is run by Data Science Community in Pune.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virtual Data Science conference on March 8
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SPPU first semester exams postponed, students, teachers seek more clarity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMD forecast: Warmer temperatures in Pune this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC to organise monthly collection drive at 300 centres for e-waste
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PI, API among three in police custody for corruption
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PMC stops Bhama Askhed water supply to Yerawada after high turbidity found
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two minors killed in separate road accidents in two days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CEO of sports event management company booked for cheating
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cops arrest major-rank officer of army in paper leak case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pune youth group holds special camp for senior citizen Covid-19 vaccine registration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How political leadership and bureaucrats handled Pune’s Covid crisis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors should prescribe generic medicine to help poor patients, says Javadekar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
94th Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan deferred indefinitely
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Marne held by Pune rural police under MPDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Non-covid deaths higher in 2020 despite drop in road fatalities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox