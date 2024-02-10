Warm days, cooler nights: Pune continues to witness indifferent weather

While the night temperature in Pune has dropped significantly from its above-average levels, the daytime temperature has increased by 4 degrees Celsius above standard. As a result, the city has been experiencing cooler nights and warmer days for the last three days. The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky in the next 48 hours. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

This year, the city has not experienced significant cold temperatures as both minimum and maximum temperatures continue to remain higher than standard levels.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the average minimum temperature from February to date has been 16 degrees, while the average maximum temperature has been 35 degrees, both of which are 4 degrees higher.

On Saturday, February 10, the maximum temperature was 35.8 degrees Celsius, higher than the normal level by 4 degrees. However, the nighttime temperature dropped to a normal level as the minimum temperature at Shivajinagar was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius.

Hence the different day and nighttime temperatures are causing discomfort to the citizens.

Moreover, in some parts of the district, the temperature was recorded at a significantly higher level. In Lavale the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius. In Lohegaon and Magarpatta it was recorded as 36.4 and 36.1 respectively. Pashan too recorded a relatively higher temperature at 34.4 degrees Celsius.

While the cooler northerly winds enter to state, bringing down the nighttime temperature, moisture brought by south easterly winds contributes to increased temperature.

“A circular air condition is active over South Gujrat and adjoining areas. A tough line is formed between south Gujrat to the Arabian Sea via Central Maharashtra. At the same time, the anticyclonic south-south-easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are flowing from Peninsular India bringing lots of moisture. This system is causing a rise in daytime temperature,” said Vaishali Khobragade, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune

Pune city will continue to experience a drop in minimum temperature for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature is expected to drop by 2 degrees Celsius from February 12 onwards. The city is likely to experience a partly cloudy sky in the next 48 hours.

In the state, Jalgaon in central Maharashtra, some districts of Marathwada, and the entire Vidarbha region are likely to experience light to medium rainfall during the next 24 hours. There are chances of lightning in these areas. IMD issued a lighting alert for the citizens and advised them to avoid open spaces if any such condition occurs.

On February 10, as per the state temperature data, both the highest and lowest temperature was recorded in the Pune district. The lowest minimum temperature in the state was in Shivajinagar at 12.4 degrees Celsius and the highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded in Lohegaon at 36.4 degrees Celsius. This is considered a unique incident by weather experts, where both the lowest and highest temperature was recorded in the same district.