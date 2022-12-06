Home / Cities / Pune News / Warm nights till December 7: IMD

Warm nights till December 7: IMD

Published on Dec 06, 2022 12:11 AM IST

The cloud formation and atmospheric moisture are preventing escape of long wave radiation from the earth’s surface. And therefore, night temperatures are relatively warmer, said IMD Pune chief Anupam Kashyapi

On Monday, Shivajinagar reported 18.5 degrees Celsius which was 5.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Day temperature on Monday was 32.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees warmer than normal. (HT file photo)
ByNamrata Devikar

Warm nights to continue in the city, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the weather department, the night temperature is likely to be on the higher side. On Monday, Shivajinagar reported 18.5 degrees Celsius which was 5.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Day temperature on Monday was 32.2 degrees Celsius, 2.5 degrees warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said, “The cloud formation and atmospheric moisture are preventing escape of long wave radiation from the earth’s surface. And therefore, night temperatures are relatively warmer. However, till December 7, there are likely chances of marginal reduction in minimum temperature due to temporary depletion of moisture and partial northerly wind.”

“The minimum temperature is likely to rise again from December 7 onwards, due to increase in cloudiness from partly cloudy conditions to generally cloudy conditions which may prevail from time to time,” he said.

IMD officials have confirmed gradual fall of night temperature over Maharashtra.

“The drop in minimum temperature by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius is likely over Maharashtra till December 7 and a rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius thereafter,” said IMD officials.

Highest maximum temperature reported across Maharashtra on Monday was 35 degrees Celsius at Ratnagiri and lowest minimum temperature of 14.2 degrees Celsius at Gondia.

