Warmer nights ahead for Pune city

In the past few days, even though the day temperatures have been around 37 to 40 degrees Celsius in central Maharashtra, minimum temperature has seen a significant shift towards warmer nights.

On Friday, night temperature in Pune city was 23.4 degrees Celsius which was 6.9 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. Day temperature on Friday was 37.4 degrees Celsius which was 1.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at India Meteorological Department (IMD), Pune said, “Pune city in the next few days will report day temperatures around 38 to 40 degrees Celsius. And today the day temperature has reduced a little and on Saturday will have a similar temperature. After that gradual rise in day temperature will be seen in Pune city.”

He said early morning haze will be reported till March 27 in Pune.

“From March 29 to March 31, the sky will be clear. In the past few days, the day temperature during the day was 37 to 40 degrees Celsius. No heatwave conditions were seen in the past few days in any subdivision across Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

Across Maharashtra, Kashyapi added that there are isolated rainfall over Konkan and Goa, central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha in the next few days.

“Though there are no heatwave-like conditions over Pune as of now. From March 27, onwards north of central Maharashtra and Vidarbha may experience heat wave-like conditions,” said Kashyapi.

On Friday, highest maximum temperature was reported in Akola at 42.3 degrees Celsius, according the weather department.