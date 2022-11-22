Home / Cities / Pune News / Water cut in parts of Pune on Thursday

Water cut in parts of Pune on Thursday

All peth areas, Law College Road, Prabhat Road, Karve Road, Sahakarnagar, Lake Town and some other parts of Pune will face water cut on Thursday (November 24)

Pune: All peth areas, Law College Road, Prabhat Road, Karve Road, Sahakarnagar, Lake Town and some other parts of the city will face water cut on Thursday (November 24).

Civic officials said the decision has been taken to facilitate Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited’s (MSEDCL) planned repairs at Parvati substation.

The affected localities are Peth areas, Quarter Gate, Lohianagar, Ghorpade Peth, Sahakarnagar, Padmavati, Bibwewadi, Maharshinagar, Gangadham, Salisbury Park, Katraj, Dhankawdi, Shivajinagar, and Swargate.

The areas that get supply from SNDT water tank, including Bhandarkar Road, Law College Road, Karve Road, Mayur Colony, City Pride area, Aundh, Bopodi, SPPU, Sindh Society, Pune Cantonment, Mundhwa, Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, Vadgaon Sheri, Chandangar and some parts of Sinhgad area, will also face water cut.

