Water released from Warasgaon Dam

Currently, water is being released from three dams under the Khadakwasla cluster that also includes Warasgaon, Panshet and Temghar. Except for Khadakwasla, the other three dams have recorded over 90% water storage level. Nearly 9.46 TMC water has been released from Khadakwasla Dam till date and the cluster has recorded collective water storage level of 97% this monsoon season.

The catchment areas of the dam have been experiencing moderate to heavy category and occasionally intense rainfall since mid-July. The rainfall was slightly subdued on July 30 and 31, but picked up in the ghat section and the catchment areas of dams from August 1.

The Warasgaon Dam with 12.01 TMC capacity recorded 93.71% water storage level prompting authorities to release water at around 2 am on August 2. The initial water release was 4,066 cusecs, and increased to 6,541 cusecs at 2 pm and 8,303 cusecs 9 pm.

Meanwhile, 1,719 cusecs water was released from the Panshet Dam on August 1 midnight, and 4,344 cusecs by 9 pm, to the Mutha River. The water level of the 9.79 TMC-capacity dam was recorded as 91.90%. In Temghar, the water level was recorded as 93.73% with 3.48 TMC of water storage on Friday, according to the irrigation department officials.

With 1.53 TMC, the water level in Khadakwasla was recorded as 77.73% till 5 pm on August 2. As the inflow has been increased in Khadakwasla, the water release was increased from 16,247 cusecs to 20,691 cusecs at around 7 pm on Friday, before reduced to 16,247 cusecs within an hour.

“We are constantly observing the water inflow as well as the rainfall activity in catchment areas,” said Shweta Kurade, executive engineer, Khadakwasla Dam Cluster.