Water supply timings to parts of Pune city likely to reduce: PMC

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) water department has decided to control excessive supply of water to parts of the city, which will see a reduction in the span of time supply will be available.

The PMC is acting on instructions from the canal committee of the state water resources department and the Maharashtra Water Resource Regulatory Authority (MWRRA).

At a recent meeting, the water supply department called in officials and discussed how to control water supply and minimise usage.

Aniruddha Pawaskar, chief superintendent engineer, water supply department said, “We are working on the plan on how to control and regulate water supply in the city. At present, some parts of the city are getting more water whereas some parts are not getting enough water. We are trying to minimise the gap and provide at least enough water to every part of the city. It is not that we are going to cut down the water supply.”

He further said, “We are under pressure from the water resource department and MSWRRA to reduce water usage. We are working on it. We introduced 24x7 regular and equitable water supply projects. We installed around 53,000 water metres in different parts of the city and laid 550km of pipeline. The project will help us with a water audit and identify leakages and losses in the distribution system.”

A senior water distribution official said, “Actually, we are trying to reduce water supply to the Swargate and SNDT zone where there is excessive supply and usage. The timings (hours) of water supply may reduce.”

According to PMC officials, there are five major zones in the city - Parvati, Wadgaon, Pune cantonment, Bhama-Askhed, Chikhali - which are divided into different sub-zones. Parvati and Pune cantonment account for 50 per cent of the city in terms of water supply.

In August, deputy chief minister and Pune guardian minister Ajit Pawar had attended a canal committee meeting where a review of water availability in the four dams from which Pune gets its water was taken. Pawar had instructed the PMC to make a time-bound plan to restrict water usage.

Baramati-based farmer Vithal Jarad filed a case against PMC with the MWRRA for excessive use of water by the PMC as a result of which the water supply to the rural areas is affected.