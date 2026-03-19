Weekend events you can’t miss in Pune (March 20-22)

Kathateet – Storytelling Show by Vaidehi Parshurami (Dance musical) The performance oscillates between humour, nostalgia and reflection as Parshurami tackles moments that feel deeply familiar. (Image sourced from Kathakar website)

Saturday; 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir, Shivajinagar

Actor and kathak dancer Vaidehi Parshurami brings her narrative performance, Kathateet, to Pune with a stage show that blends theatre, personal anecdotes and cultural storytelling. The performance oscillates between humour, nostalgia and reflection as Parshurami tackles moments that feel deeply familiar yet are rarely spoken about. It’s more of a relaxed storytelling format than a traditional play, with the performer speaking directly to the room. If you enjoy intimate theatre that feels like listening to a compelling conversation rather than watching a scripted drama, don’t miss this.

From ₹250. Book on AllEvents/BookMyShow

Bhajan Clubbing (Kirtan Jam)

Saturday; 7pm - 9.30pm

The Auditorium, Elpro City Square

Bhajan Clubbing is exactly it sounds like: Devotional music with the energy of a live jam session. Instead of the quiet temple acoustics, singers, musicians, and participants come together to engage with traditional bhajans set to contemporary rhythms. The evening promises sounds of the harmonium, tabla, and percussion, inviting you to join in. The vibe isn’t just spiritual; it’s more like an accessible musical circle with a community feel. There are many ways to carry on devotional traditions, and this one promises to be fresh, fun and upbeat.

From ₹599. Book on AllEvents

Pune Comic Con 2026 (Pop-culture festival)

Saturday & Sunday; 11am onwards

Mayfield Yash Garden, Bibwewadi

Comic Con returns with artists sketching live, cosplay parades, gaming zones and stalls stacked with graphic novels, collectables, and indie art. Comic creators share panels with animators and illustrators, shaping India’s growing visual storytelling scene. You’ll see fans wandering the halls dressed as superheroes, anime characters and the occasional obscure villain. The big names this year: Josh Baylock, Happyfluff Comics, Abhijeet Kini and Dhruv Singh.

From ₹899 onwards. Book on District by Zomato.

Neuroaesthetics: Why the Brain Finds Things Beautiful (Lecture + Mixer)

Saturday; 4.30pm – 6.30pm

Dorf Brewhouse, Koregaon Park

Think about the last time something made you stop scrolling - a face, a photograph, or a catchy tune. Neuroscientist Kohinoor Darda, with a PhD in Social Cognitive Neuroscience from Bangor University, explores the science behind our perception of beauty. She explains how it shapes our understanding of the world, how the brain responds to art, and the significance of symmetry and elegance in building trust. Engage with the subject matter and ask plenty of questions. Attendees get 2 complimentary craft beers/mocktails, a snack, and 15% off the à la carte menu.

From ₹899 onwards. Book on Urbanaut.

Once in a Blue Moon: Cyanotype Printing Workshop (Art workshop)

Saturday; 12pm

High Spirits Café, Koregaon Park

Before high-resolution cameras, people created haunting blue images with sunlight, chemistry, and just a bit of patience. Photographer Priyanka Tambe’s cyanotype workshop recreates the experience of this 19th-century printing process with step-by-step guidance. The paper is coated with a light-sensitive solution, objects or botanical shapes are arranged on top, and the sun slowly reveals deep-blue prints. Held at High Spirits Café, the afternoon promises a craft-and-conversation experience with snacks and drinks to keep you going. Participants leave with handmade prints and a huge appreciation for how beautifully analogue creativity still works.

₹1,500pp. Register via Memento India.

Surface Poems: Paintings by Dr Niteen Gupte (Art exhibition)

March 14–22; 4pm–8pm

Sudarshan Kala Dalan, Shaniwar Peth

Dr Niteen Gupte, a Pune-born artist now based in Germany, calls his paintings Surface Poems. They are visual compositions patiently built from thousands of tiny lines and dots. Each work is meant to grow on you slowly, as colour and texture emerge from a careful disturbance of the canvas. The result is abstract yet strangely lyrical, like poetry written without words. Gupte brings an academic’s curiosity to the process, drawing on art history, philosophy, and observation. Earlier works were stark black-and-white; newer pieces introduce subtle colour. Seen together, this series invites viewers to pause and take it all in.

Free entry.

WOPA Presents: Dekh Behen – Part 2 (Stand-up Comedy)

Saturday; 6.30pm – 8.15pm

Creaticity Amphitheatre, Off Airport Road, Yerwada

The comedy collective World of Performing Arts (WOPA) Pune returns with Dekh Behen – Part 2, a stand-up show featuring relatable chaos. There’s a vegetarian, alcohol-free wedding with orthodox in-laws, dodgy exes, pesky kids and judgy guests. The show builds on the popularity of the original Dekh Behen format, in which comedians bounce off each other’s stories and keep the audience in stitches through a series of quick-fire sets. It’s the kind of relaxed weekend comedy night where you can’t take yourself too seriously.

From ₹500 onwards. Book on BookMyShow

Coma Berenices Carnival: Stargazing & Galaxy Hunt (Astronomy Camp)

Saturday; 5pm – Sunday; 9am

Pasali, Velhe

If you’ve ever looked up at the stars and wondered what’s out there, this overnight stargazing camp is perfect for you. Nisargshala’s Coma Berenices Carnival takes you deep into the Sahyadris, away from city lights, for a guided adventure among spring galaxies and constellations. Learn to identify galaxies and clusters with skilled astronomers and explore galaxy clusters and spring constellations through powerful telescopes. You’ll have a fun mix of science and nature, with breathtaking starry nights, late-night astronomy sessions, and great conversations about the wonders of the universe.

₹2,500. Register via nisargshala.in