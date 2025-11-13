‘Will act as per my conscience’: Ajit Pawar on calls for resignation over Pune land deal

Pune: Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said he would take a call “based on his conscience” amid demands for his resignation following allegations related to a controversial land deal involving a firm linked to his son, Parth Pawar. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said he would take a call ‘based on his conscience’ amid demands for his resignation following a controversial land deal involving a firm linked to his son Parth Pawar. (HT)

The ₹300-crore transaction, which pertained to a government-owned plot in Pune’s Mundhwa area, has now been scrapped after facing widespread criticism and opposition charges of wrongdoing. The state government has also ordered an inquiry headed by a senior IAS officer from the revenue department.

Social activist Anjali Damania has sought Ajit Pawar’s resignation over the alleged irregularities. Damania met revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule in Mumbai on Tuesday and presented the documents related to the case. She said, “Ajit Pawar being the guardian minister of Pune district and the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra can influence the probe by the committee constituted by state government in the Mundhwa land case. Therefore Ajit Pawar needs to resign if probe has to be impartial.”

Responding to media queries in Pune, Pawar said, “I will act as per my conscience and take a decision.”

The Deputy CM reiterated that his son was unaware the plot in question belonged to the government.

When asked about the November 10 car explosion in Delhi, Pawar said a high-level security meeting was held in Mumbai on Tuesday, following which Maharashtra was placed on high alert. “We had discussions with the chief minister and senior officers. After such incidents, security in major cities is always reviewed,” he said.