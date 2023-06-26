Will look into water problem at Sangli: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday said he would look into the water problem in Jat tehsil of Sangli and ensure the people get water. Siddaramaiah was in Sangli where he was felicitated for success during the Karnataka elections. (PTI FILE PHOTO)

Siddaramaiah was in Sangli where he was felicitated for success during the Karnataka elections. Later the Karnataka CM also visited Baramati in Pune district and attended a function on the birth anniversary of 18th century Maratha queen Ahilyadevi Holkar organised by Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Vikas Pratishthan, and also attended by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

At both places, Siddaramaiah addressed the rallies in Kannada.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the 1960s after the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines.

Maharashtra has laid claim to Belgaum, which was part of the erstwhile Bombay Presidency as it has a sizable Marathi-speaking population. It has also laid claim to a number of Marathi-speaking villages which are currently part of Karnataka.

He also demanded that the Karnataka government consider Marathi-speaking people their own, even as the Supreme Court verdict on the boundary dispute was pending.

During the event he also criticised Narendra Modi-led central government, saying in his 40 years of political career he has never seen a prime minister who speaks “lies”.

“Never in my 40-year political life have I seen a prime minister who speaks lies. In 2014, he (Modi) spoke of depositing ₹15 lakh into the bank accounts of people, two crore jobs and bringing “acche din” (good days). Did anything of this sort happens?” the Congress leader asked targeting Modi.

Siddaramaiah said he and his deputy DK Shivakumar, who is the Karnataka Congress president, visited every nook and corner of their state to explain to the people about the previous state BJP government’s “corruption” where “40 per cent commission” was allegedly taken (for various works).

“BJP means corruption and corruption means BJP,” he alleged.

The Karnataka CM further claimed that late RSS leader MS Golwalkar and Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar had opposed the Constitution. “The Congress will never allow the Constitution to be changed and all party workers should be prepared for any sacrifice to protect it,” he said.

“Social equality and social justice have been enshrined in the Constitution and democracy is thriving in the country,” he added.