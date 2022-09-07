Will take strict action against all those involved in TET scam, says Deepak Kesarkar
Kesarkar visited Pune on Wednesday to review various departments at Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Office
State cabinet school education minister Deepak Kesarkar who visited Pune on Wednesday to review various departments at Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Office said that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam.
“The people who are involved in it have lost their jobs now and they will learn a lesson. It is unfortunate that teachers are giving bribe to get the job or get certificates and increase marks in the recruitment examination. Those involved were well aware of the consequences of their actions and appropriate punishment will be decided by law,” said Kesarkar.
When asked about what further action will be taken on teachers involved in this scam and specially the connection of state cabinet minister Abdul Sattar’s family members, he said, “As I said earlier those who are involved in this illegal scam will be punished, we are now going to give our stand in the honorable court where the hearing in this case is underway. How can teachers who get recruited through malpractices do their job or have an impact on the next generation?,” he stated.
In August, the state education department had released list of 576 primary teachers whose salaries were withheld starting from August. This list also included names of cabinet minister Abdul Sattar’s daughters Heena Kausar Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Uzma Nahid Abdul Sattar Shaikh who are been employed at National Urdu Primary School at Silllod in Aurangabad.
As per the information given by the state education department earlier, around 576 primary school teachers and 447 secondary schools were allegedly involved in the recruitment scam. These 576 teachers are among the 7,880 candidates the state education department disqualified in July 2022 and barred them from reappearing for TET for alleged malpractices.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics