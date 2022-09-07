Home / Cities / Pune News / Will take strict action against all those involved in TET scam, says Deepak Kesarkar

Will take strict action against all those involved in TET scam, says Deepak Kesarkar

Published on Sep 07, 2022 11:47 PM IST

Kesarkar visited Pune on Wednesday to review various departments at Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Office

State cabinet school education minister Deepak Kesarkar said that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByDheeraj Bengrut

State cabinet school education minister Deepak Kesarkar who visited Pune on Wednesday to review various departments at Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Office said that strict action will be taken against all those involved in the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scam.

“The people who are involved in it have lost their jobs now and they will learn a lesson. It is unfortunate that teachers are giving bribe to get the job or get certificates and increase marks in the recruitment examination. Those involved were well aware of the consequences of their actions and appropriate punishment will be decided by law,” said Kesarkar.

When asked about what further action will be taken on teachers involved in this scam and specially the connection of state cabinet minister Abdul Sattar’s family members, he said, “As I said earlier those who are involved in this illegal scam will be punished, we are now going to give our stand in the honorable court where the hearing in this case is underway. How can teachers who get recruited through malpractices do their job or have an impact on the next generation?,” he stated.

In August, the state education department had released list of 576 primary teachers whose salaries were withheld starting from August. This list also included names of cabinet minister Abdul Sattar’s daughters Heena Kausar Abdul Sattar Shaikh and Uzma Nahid Abdul Sattar Shaikh who are been employed at National Urdu Primary School at Silllod in Aurangabad.

As per the information given by the state education department earlier, around 576 primary school teachers and 447 secondary schools were allegedly involved in the recruitment scam. These 576 teachers are among the 7,880 candidates the state education department disqualified in July 2022 and barred them from reappearing for TET for alleged malpractices.

