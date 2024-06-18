 Woman, aide booked for duping man of ₹50 lakh - Hindustan Times
Woman, aide booked for duping man of 50 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 19, 2024 05:24 AM IST

Pune police book two from Satara for duping businessman of ₹50 lakh by posing as PMO official, promising government contracts. Case filed under IPC Sections 420, 419, 34.

The Pune city police have booked two persons, including a woman, from Satara district for allegedly duping a businessman of 50 lakh by pretending to be a senior official from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The accused have been identified as Kashmira Sandip Pawar and his accomplice Ganesh Gaikwad from Satara. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused have been identified as Kashmira Sandip Pawar and his accomplice Ganesh Gaikwad from Satara.

The incident was reported between December 2019 and March 2022.

The accused have been identified as Kashmira Sandip Pawar and his accomplice Ganesh Gaikwad from Satara.

According to the police, the accused woman posing as an advisor at PMO, by sharing fake identity cards and bogus government documents, assured the complainant to help in getting government contracts and tenders. After gaining his confidence, the accused allegedly took 50 lakh from him by promising various government contracts and tenders.

When the complainant realised that he did not get any work order, he demanded his money back and approached the police when he did not get any reply from the accused.

Bund Garden Police Station on Monday filed a case against the accused under Sections 420, 419 and 34 of the IPC.

News / Cities / Pune / Woman, aide booked for duping man of 50 lakh
